Russian Investigative Committee Believes Kamchatka Environment Incident Not Human-Induced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the pollution of the Avacha Bay waters in Kamchatka was most likely driven by natural causes, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Friday.

The Russian academy of Sciences also said earlier this fall that the environmental incident was unlikely caused by human-induced factors.

"The biochemical examinations have not revealed any signs of toxic poisoning in persons who sought medial assistance. No heavy metals were found in the investigated samples of water, soil and aquatic organisms. The previously detected exceeded concentration of petroleum hydrocarbons and phenol in the sea water is not critical, it has been observed in the Avacha Bay waters since 1970. All this confirms the version of natural pollution, including resulting from phytoplancton blooming," Petrenko said.