UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee Believes Kamchatka Environment Incident Not Human-Induced

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:39 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Believes Kamchatka Environment Incident Not Human-Induced

The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the pollution of the Avacha Bay waters in Kamchatka was most likely driven by natural causes, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the pollution of the Avacha Bay waters in Kamchatka was most likely driven by natural causes, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Friday.

The Russian academy of Sciences also said earlier this fall that the environmental incident was unlikely caused by human-induced factors.

"The biochemical examinations have not revealed any signs of toxic poisoning in persons who sought medial assistance. No heavy metals were found in the investigated samples of water, soil and aquatic organisms. The previously detected exceeded concentration of petroleum hydrocarbons and phenol in the sea water is not critical, it has been observed in the Avacha Bay waters since 1970. All this confirms the version of natural pollution, including resulting from phytoplancton blooming," Petrenko said.

Related Topics

Water Russia All From

Recent Stories

'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to become first Pakistani fil ..

34 seconds ago

Barclays bank rebounds into quarterly net profit

37 seconds ago

Locust presence not reported in country during las ..

39 seconds ago

District police chiefs should launch a special cam ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition 'blatant lies' exposed in Sindh: Shahba ..

13 minutes ago

Posters in IIOJK ask people to observe Black day o ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.