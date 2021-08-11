Russian Investigative Committee Brings New Charges Against Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee brought new charges against already convicted opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The investigation of a criminal case initiated under Part 2 of Article 239 of the Russian Criminal Code on the creation of a non-profit organization that infringes upon the personality and rights of citizens, is ongoing. Alexey Navalny has been charged with committing this crime," Petrenko said.

New charges against Navalny are related to public calls to join unauthorized rallies in January 2021, she said.

According to the investigation, the activities of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, extremist organization banned in Russia and recognized as a foreign agent) was associated with the inducement of citizens to commit illegal acts. FBK was also managed by Ivan Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov.

Petrenko added that Navalny was aware in advance about the illegal nature of the planned measures in connection with the current restrictions.

"Navalny realized that administrative responsibility was provided for participation in uncoordinated rallies," she stressed.