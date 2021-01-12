Russian Investigative Committee Confirms Death of Eight People in Fire in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Eight people, including a child, died in a fire in a nine-story residential building in Yekaterinburg, Urals, a criminal case was opened, Alexander Shulga, a senior assistant to the head of the investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Sverdlovsk Region, told reporters.

"Overnight to January 12, 2021, law enforcement received a report about a fire in a nine-story residential building on Rassvetnaya Street in Yekaterinburg. According to available preliminary information, the fire killed eight people, including a child," Shulga said.