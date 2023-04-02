UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigative Committee Confirms Explosive Device Went Off In St. Petersburg Cafe

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg.

"There was an explosion of an unknown explosive device on the premises of a cafe in the center of St.

Petersburg," the committee said.

The number of injured in the explosion has risen to 19, the committee said, adding that a criminal investigation has been launched under Article 105 of the Criminal Code.

