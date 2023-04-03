UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigative Committee Confirms Explosive Device Went Off in St. Petersburg Cafe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg.

"There was an explosion of an unknown explosive device on the premises of a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg," the committee said.

The number of injured in the explosion has risen to 19, the committee said, adding that a criminal investigation has been launched under Article 105 of the Criminal Code.

Later in the day, St. Petersburg Mayor Alexander Beglov said that the number of injured has grown to 25, 19 of them have been hospitalized. The official added that the city has the necessary resources to assist the victims.

Meanwhile, the Russian Health Ministry said that 24 victims have been taken to hospitals. Six of them are in a serious condition, while the conditions of 18 others, including a teenager, are moderate to mild, the ministry specified.

