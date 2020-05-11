UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigative Committee Detains Founder Of Fire-Hit Hospice In Moscow Region

The Russian Investigative Committee's department for Moscow region announced on Monday that the founder of the private hospice in Krasnogorsk, where nine people were killed in a fire, was detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee's department for Moscow region announced on Monday that the founder of the private hospice in Krasnogorsk, where nine people were killed in a fire, was detained.

The blaze, which hit the private care home late on Sunday, also resulted in the hospitalization of nine other people. The Russian Investigative Committee announced earlier on Monday that it was launching a criminal probe, also saying that electric wiring malfunction was seen as the likely cause of the fire. According to local authorities, no hospice is officially registered in the private building.

"The person who set up a private hospice in Krasnogorsk and who is suspected of committing the crime described [in the Russian criminal code's article on] 'rendering of services, which do not meet safety standards and have resulted, out of negligence, in the death of two or more people' has been detained," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The committee added that the detained person rented the house and charged between 1,000 and 2,000 rubles ($13.58-$27.17) for each person staying there daily.

"According to preliminary information, the fire source was located in the sauna on the second floor," the Russian Investigative Committee added.

Investigators are now questioning people living in the hospice, their relatives, and staffers.

