Russian Investigative Committee Identifies Six People Who Attacked Law Enforcers In Moscow

Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Identifies Six People Who Attacked Law Enforcers in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Investigators identified six people who are suspected of using violence against law enforcement officers during the July riots in Moscow, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Monday.

Unauthorized protest rallies, organized by failed candidates for lawmakers to the Moscow City Duma, took place in the Russian capital on July 14, July 27 and August 3. The police detained about 1,700 people at them; some of them were subsequently charged with participation in riots and violence against representatives of authority.

Some of the defendants were convicted, and charges against some others were dropped.

"As part of the investigation by the Investigative Committee of the criminal case on July riots and the use of violence against representatives of authority, six people have been identified whose actions show signs of the crime... 'use of violence against a representative of authority'," Petrenko said.

She said four new defendants had been detained and two fled.

