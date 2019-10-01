UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigative Committee Officer Dies After Stabbing In Center Of Moscow

Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

A Russian Investigative Committee officer on Tuesday succumbed to a stabbing wound he sustained next to the committee building in central Moscow, the spokeswoman for the agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A Russian Investigative Committee officer on Tuesday succumbed to a stabbing wound he sustained next to the committee building in central Moscow, the spokeswoman for the agency said.

"Vladislav Vladimirovich Kapustin passed away in the hospital without regaining consciousness after an attack," Svetlana Petrenko said.

Petrenko added that a man who stabbed the officer had been on a register of people with mental health issues.

According to a Sputnik source, Kapustin worked with people's requests sent to the committee and was not linked to any criminal investigations.

