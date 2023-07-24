Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case After Death of RIA Novosti War Correspondent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it had opened a criminal case on the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region by the Ukrainian troops, which killed RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured several other journalists, including photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov.

"The Russian Investigative Committee has opened the criminal case on the shelling of a group of Russian journalists in the Zaporizhzhia region," the committee told Sputnik.

The investigators will establish the incident's circumstances and those involved in the attack on the Russian mass media employees, the committee added.