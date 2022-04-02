Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case on Maternity Hospital Capture in Mariupol

The Russian Investigative Committee has on Saturday opened a criminal case against Ukrainian militants for holding hostages in a maternity hospital in Mariupol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee has on Saturday opened a criminal case against Ukrainian militants for holding hostages in a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

"A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under...

part 2 of article 206 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (capture of two and more hostages, committed by a group of people by prior agreement with the use of violence dangerous to life or health)," the committee said in a statement.

According to the committee, on April 1, unidentified Ukrainian militants fired at the building of the maternity hospital in Mariupol. After firing, militants seized the building, deployed heavy weapons and captured at least 100 civilians, including pregnant women and about 40 children, using them as hostages and human shields.