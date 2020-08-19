Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case Over Death of Russian General in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a case over the death of a Russian Armed Forces general in Syria and the injury of two more servicemen, the committee said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that three Russian servicemen had been injured in the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Syria.

One of them, a major general, died.

"Investigators of the Investigative Committee, who are now serving in Syria, will establish all the details of the criminal encroachment as part of the investigation of the criminal case. To establish those responsible for the deaths and injuries of our servicemen is not only an official duty, but also a matter of honor," the committee said.