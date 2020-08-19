UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case Over Death Of Russian General In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:00 AM

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case Over Death of Russian General in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a case over the death of a Russian Armed Forces general in Syria and the injury of two more servicemen, the committee said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that three Russian servicemen had been injured in the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Syria.

One of them, a major general, died.

"Investigators of the Investigative Committee, who are now serving in Syria, will establish all the details of the criminal encroachment as part of the investigation of the criminal case. To establish those responsible for the deaths and injuries of our servicemen is not only an official duty, but also a matter of honor," the committee said.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Russia Died Criminals All

Recent Stories

FIFA: new dates for teams to reduce delays

3 hours ago

ADIHEX’s 18th edition to be extended to seven-da ..

4 hours ago

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

5 hours ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

5 hours ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

6 hours ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.