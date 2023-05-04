UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack On Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Russian Investigative Committee on Wednesday opened a criminal case on the fact of terrorism after a drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On behalf of Chairman of Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin, a criminal case was initiated under article 205 of the Russian criminal code (terrorist act) in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kremlin residence of the Russia president," the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.

