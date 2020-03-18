UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Probe After Radicals Attack Embassy In Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:44 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Probe After Radicals Attack Embassy in Kiev

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation after Ukrainian radicals attacked the Russian Embassy in Kiev again, the committee's representative, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation after Ukrainian radicals attacked the Russian Embassy in Kiev again, the committee's representative, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday.

On Saturday, extremists launched flares and signal rockets, one of them landed on the roof of the embassy's building.

Related Topics

Russia Kiev Criminals

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Be Fit, Be Safe” ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 245 case ..

6 minutes ago

1 in 2 respondents of a global survey believe that ..

25 minutes ago

Number of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 450 - He ..

2 minutes ago

Healthcare Commission KP seals two laboratories

2 minutes ago

Full court reference for outgoing LHC Chief Justic ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.