Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Probe After Radicals Attack Embassy in Kiev

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation after Ukrainian radicals attacked the Russian Embassy in Kiev again, the committee's representative, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation after Ukrainian radicals attacked the Russian Embassy in Kiev again, the committee's representative, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday.

On Saturday, extremists launched flares and signal rockets, one of them landed on the roof of the embassy's building.