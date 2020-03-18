- Home
Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Probe After Radicals Attack Embassy In Kiev
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:44 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation after Ukrainian radicals attacked the Russian Embassy in Kiev again, the committee's representative, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday.
On Saturday, extremists launched flares and signal rockets, one of them landed on the roof of the embassy's building.