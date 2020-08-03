UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Probe Into Genocide In Pskov Region During WWII

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Probe Into Genocide in Pskov Region During WWII

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the mass killings of civilians in the Pskov region during the World War II, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Monday.

"The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for a crime described in Article 357 of the Russian Criminal Code (Genocide) following a procedural check launched upon detection of a previously unknown mass grave not far from a former death camp in the settlement of Moglino in the Pskov region," Petrenko told reporters.

Forty-six bodies have already been extracted, including nine female bodies showing signs of violent death, the spokeswoman added.

"After studying archives, investigators have learned that over 3,000 Soviet citizens were eliminated in the Moglin death camp in the years of occupation. Mass executions were carried out not only in the vicinity of the camp, but also near Gloty and other settlements in the Pskov region," Petrenko went on to say,

Investigators, assisted by the Russian Defense Ministry, continue extracting bodies, the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Russia Pskov Criminals World War From

Recent Stories

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

5 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

12 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.