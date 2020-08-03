Russian Investigative Committee Opens Probe Into Genocide in Pskov Region During WWII

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the mass killings of civilians in the Pskov region during the World War II, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Monday.

"The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for a crime described in Article 357 of the Russian Criminal Code (Genocide) following a procedural check launched upon detection of a previously unknown mass grave not far from a former death camp in the settlement of Moglino in the Pskov region," Petrenko told reporters.

Forty-six bodies have already been extracted, including nine female bodies showing signs of violent death, the spokeswoman added.

"After studying archives, investigators have learned that over 3,000 Soviet citizens were eliminated in the Moglin death camp in the years of occupation. Mass executions were carried out not only in the vicinity of the camp, but also near Gloty and other settlements in the Pskov region," Petrenko went on to say,

Investigators, assisted by the Russian Defense Ministry, continue extracting bodies, the spokeswoman said.