Russian Investigative Committee Opens Probe Into Russian Citizens Detention in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the detention of over 30 Russian citizens in Belarus, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Friday.

"The Russian Investigative Committee's Main Investigation Department conducts a procedural probe into the circumstances that led to the detention of Russian citizens on the territory of the Republic of Belarus on July 29," Petrenko told reporters.

The Investigative Committee will provide a legal evaluation after analyzing the obtained information, the spokeswoman added.