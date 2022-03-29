(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered on Monday an investigation into the senseless murder of a captured Russian soldier by a nationalist in Ukraine.

A video of a prisoner of war being brutally beaten and killed inside a residential building in Ukraine was shared online. The soldier had his hands tied behind his back.

"The investigation will identify all those complicit in the torture, beating and the brutal murder and bring them to justice," a statement on the investigative authority's website read.

Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against rebels in Ukraine's breakaway eastern provinces.