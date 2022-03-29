UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Into War Prisoner's Murder In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Into War Prisoner's Murder in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered on Monday an investigation into the senseless murder of a captured Russian soldier by a nationalist in Ukraine.

A video of a prisoner of war being brutally beaten and killed inside a residential building in Ukraine was shared online. The soldier had his hands tied behind his back.

"The investigation will identify all those complicit in the torture, beating and the brutal murder and bring them to justice," a statement on the investigative authority's website read.

Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against rebels in Ukraine's breakaway eastern provinces.

Related Topics

Murder Prisoner Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

33 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

33 minutes ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

33 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

48 minutes ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

48 minutes ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>