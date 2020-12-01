UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigative Committee Refutes Probing Navalny's Interview For Signs Of Extremism

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Refutes Probing Navalny's Interview for Signs of Extremism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has refuted reports of its investigating alleged extremist statements of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Recent reports citing an anonymous source suggested that the Investigative Committee was looking into Navalny's interview to Ekho Moskvy broadcaster and checking whether some of his words could be a call for a coup.

"The media reports about the Investigative Committee's office in Moscow probing the statements of Navalny are not true," the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told reporters.

