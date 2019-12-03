UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigative Committee Reports On High-Profile Case Of Khachaturian Sisters

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:46 PM

The Russian Investigative Committee said Tuesday it had completed its probe into the case of three sisters Khachaturian who killed their father after being abused physically and psychologically

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee said Tuesday it had completed its probe into the case of three sisters Khachaturian who killed their father after being abused physically and psychologically.

The case became the subject of an intense public discussion as the investigators confirmed that the girls' father had abused them. On July 27, 2018, the three sisters attacked their father with a knife and a hammer in their apartment in the north of Moscow.

The investigators concluded that two of the girls could be aware of their actions at the time and sent their case to a prosecutor to determine the sentence.

Compulsory medical treatment was recommended for the youngest sister.

Russia's High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has suggested that the court take into consideration the fact that the girls were abused.

This and several other cases have been widely discussed in the press and on the social media in connection to the domestic violence problem. Last month, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament published a text of a draft law on domestic violence, which would introduce restraining orders as well as preventative measures.

