(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that its chief, Alexander Bastrykin, had been informed about 20 criminal cases initiated as a result of uncoordinated rallies on January 23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that its chief, Alexander Bastrykin, had been informed about 20 criminal cases initiated as a result of uncoordinated rallies on January 23.

"The meeting discussed the materials of pre-investigation checks and criminal cases under investigation by the investigating authorities following unauthorized rallies that took place across Russia on January 23, 2021. The head of the department was reported that 20 criminal cases had been initiated," the statement says.

Most of unlawful actions were classified under Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code (use of violence against a government official). In the framework of criminal cases, those involved in the crimes were detained.

In addition, Bastrykin pointed out the need for interaction with other law enforcement agencies and thanked subordinates for their active work, stressing the importance of preventive work with young people along with identifying the perpetrators.