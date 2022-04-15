Russian Investigative Committee Says French Legion Soldiers Fight Along Ukrainian Troops

The Investigative Committee is probing the facts indicating that French Legion soldiers are fighting along Ukrainian troops as part of a criminal case on the participation of mercenaries in Ukraine during Russia's special operation, Svetlana Petrenko, the committee's spokeswoman, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Investigative Committee is probing the facts indicating that French Legion soldiers are fighting along Ukrainian troops as part of a criminal case on the participation of mercenaries in Ukraine during Russia's special operation, Svetlana Petrenko, the committee's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

According to the Russian defense ministry, soldiers of the French legion were seen among territorial defense forces of Ukraine, the spokeswoman said.

"These facts will be documented and investigated as part of a criminal case on the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries during the special military operation by Russian military personnel to protect the inhabitants of Donbas," Petrenko said.