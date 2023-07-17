Russian Investigative Committee Says Identifying People Involved in Crimean Bridge Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian investigators are identifying those involved in the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge from the Ukrainian special services and armed units, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"The necessary examinations have been appointed as part of the criminal case. The investigation is identifying individuals from the Ukrainian special services and armed units involved in the organization and execution of this crime," the committee said.