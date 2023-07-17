Open Menu

Russian Investigative Committee Says Identifying People Involved In Crimean Bridge Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Says Identifying People Involved in Crimean Bridge Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian investigators are identifying those involved in the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge from the Ukrainian special services and armed units, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"The necessary examinations have been appointed as part of the criminal case. The investigation is identifying individuals from the Ukrainian special services and armed units involved in the organization and execution of this crime," the committee said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

6 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

41 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

13 hours ago
Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

15 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

16 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World