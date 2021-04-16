Russian Investigative Committee Says Ready to Assist Belarus in Probing WWII Genocide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee is ready to assist Belarus in investigating the World War II genocide episodes related to the period of the republic's occupation by Nazi Germany, a spokeswoman for the body told Sputnik.

Belarus has announced its plans to request Russia and Germany for legal assistance in investigating episodes of the genocide of the World War II era.

"If the Russian Investigative Committee receives a request from the Belarusian colleagues on the assistance in investigating a criminal case on the genocide of the Belarusian population during World War II, the Russian body will undoubtedly provide [Minsk] with the necessary methodological and practical help," Svetlana Petrenko said.