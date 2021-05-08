Russian Investigative Committee Says Ready to Assist Germany in Probing WWII Nazi Crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee is ready to provide assistance to the relevant German bodies in probing the World War II crimes committed by the Nazis in case of new requests from Berlin, a spokeswoman for the committee told Sputnik.

Earlier, a German senior prosecutor in charge of investigating the Nazi-era crimes told Sputnik that Berlin was preparing new requests to Russia.

"The Russian Investigative Committee is ready to provide necessary assistance to the German relevant bodies in case of receiving a new request from the German colleagues for legal assistance in [probing] the Nazi Crimes committed during the Great Patriotic War," Svetlana Petrenko said.