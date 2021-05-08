UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee Says Ready To Assist Germany In Probing WWII Nazi Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 05:10 AM

Russian Investigative Committee Says Ready to Assist Germany in Probing WWII Nazi Crimes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee is ready to provide assistance to the relevant German bodies in probing the World War II crimes committed by the Nazis in case of new requests from Berlin, a spokeswoman for the committee told Sputnik.

Earlier, a German senior prosecutor in charge of investigating the Nazi-era crimes told Sputnik that Berlin was preparing new requests to Russia.

"The Russian Investigative Committee is ready to provide necessary assistance to the German relevant bodies in case of receiving a new request from the German colleagues for legal assistance in [probing] the Nazi Crimes committed during the Great Patriotic War," Svetlana Petrenko said.

Related Topics

Russia German Berlin World War From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.