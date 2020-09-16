Russian Investigative Committee Says Revanchists, Neo-Nazis Become More Active in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik that supporters of Revanchism and Neo-Nazism have recently scaled up activities in Europe, in particular Austria, Italy and Spain.

"At the same time we see that organizations formed by ex-militants from the Schutzstaffel units ” the activities of which are recognized as criminal by the Nuremberg Tribunal ” are encouraged in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. In Ukraine, school children are instructed to lay flowers at the tombs of Nazis, involved in mass murders of civilians, those who cooperated with Hitler's Germany are recognized as heroes there.

Revanchists and Neo-Nazis are raising their heads in Europe. They are scaling up activities in Austria, Italy and Spain, in particular," Bastrykin said.

Although this does not seem to trigger concerns among the leadership of these countries, such phenomena could affect national social conscience, the Investigative Committee chief noted.