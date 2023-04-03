UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigative Committee Says Woman Detained In St. Petersburg Cafe Explosion Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Says Woman Detained in St. Petersburg Cafe Explosion Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday that it had detained a woman on suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg.

A source told Sputnik that Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky had been killed by the explosion. According to the latest data, 32 people have been injured in the blast.

"Employees of the Russian Investigative Committee, together with operational services, detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg," the committee wrote on Telegram.

