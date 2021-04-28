Russian Investigative Committee Seeks Uniting With Germany For Nazi Crimes Probe
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee may initiate the creation of a joint investigative team with Germany for conducting probe into the Nazi crimes, the head of the committee's educational department said on Wednesday.
"On the basis of Clause 2 of the additional protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, issued on November 8, 2001, we are considering the creation of an international investigative group that could include representatives of German competent authorities," Sergey Petrov said.