Russian Investigative Committee Starts Probe Into Speedboats Collision Near Phuket

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the collision of two tourist speedboats near the Thai island of Phuket, which has claimed the lives of two Russian children, the chief aide to the head of the committee's Moscow cross-regional transport department told Sputnik on Monday.

The Russian embassy said earlier in the day that over 20 Russian nationals had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

"The pre-investigation probe into the tourist speedboats collision off the eastern coast of the island of Phuket has been launched," Elena Markovskaya said.

The Investigative Committee maintains contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry and is now making effort to establish the exact number of those killed and injured, Markovskaya added.

More Stories From World

