Russian Investigative Committee Teams Up With RT To Reveal Crimes Against Donbas Civilians

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:17 PM

Russian Investigative Committee Teams Up With RT to Reveal Crimes Against Donbas Civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee and RT tv channel have launched a joint project to tell stories of abuses committed against civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces during the Donbas conflict, the committee said on Thursday.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia and RT have launched a joint multimedia project to talk about crimes against civilian population committed by Ukraine's military during the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine," the committee said in a statement.

According to the committee, the number of criminal cases related to the use of outlawed methods of warfare has risen to 300. Over the course of the investigation, more than 143,000 witnesses have been questioned, and more than 20,000 people have come forward as victims, including 2,000 children.

The committee has opened more than 280 criminal cases against members of the Ukrainian security forces, including 20 high-ranking military officers.

"RT will also publish its own investigations of crimes against peaceful citizens and stories from direct witnesses of those gruesome crimes on the project's website," the committee added.

Since the beginning of the Donbas armed conflict in 2014, multiple international organizations, such as the United Nations, Amnesty International and Humans Rights Watch, have been drawing attention to blatant violations of human rights by the Ukrainian side of the conflict, including arbitrary detentions, torture and abuse.

