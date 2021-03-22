Russian Investigative Committee: Those Who Put Nazi Photos on WWII Hero Page Punished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Those who added photos of Nazi criminals to the Immortal Regiment website, which lists World War II heroes, have already been duly punished, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually on May 9, when people gather to carry photographs of their relatives fallen in the war. This year, the event was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. People posted photos of their heroes via the campaign's official website, but it soon emerged that several photos of traitors and Nazi criminals were added.

Several cases were launched.

"Those who published photos of traitors and Nazi criminals on the websites of the Immortal Regiment have already received the punishment they deserved," Bastrykin said.

The Investigative Committee was one of the proponents of the new article of the Russian penal code, which considers rehabilitation of Nazism as a crime, Bastrykin said. The article is already being used in cases when someone is showing approval of Nazi crimes or spreading false information about the role the USSR played in World War II.