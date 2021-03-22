UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee: Those Who Put Nazi Photos On WWII Hero Page Punished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Russian Investigative Committee: Those Who Put Nazi Photos on WWII Hero Page Punished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Those who added photos of Nazi criminals to the Immortal Regiment website, which lists World War II heroes, have already been duly punished, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually on May 9, when people gather to carry photographs of their relatives fallen in the war. This year, the event was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. People posted photos of their heroes via the campaign's official website, but it soon emerged that several photos of traitors and Nazi criminals were added.

Several cases were launched.

"Those who published photos of traitors and Nazi criminals on the websites of the Immortal Regiment have already received the punishment they deserved," Bastrykin said.

The Investigative Committee was one of the proponents of the new article of the Russian penal code, which considers rehabilitation of Nazism as a crime, Bastrykin said. The article is already being used in cases when someone is showing approval of Nazi crimes or spreading false information about the role the USSR played in World War II.

Related Topics

Russia March May Criminals World War Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry targets 40 per cent efficiency in energy ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

10 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

12 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.