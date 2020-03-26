Russian Investigative Committee to Detect Online Fakes on Coronavirus Situation - Official

The Russian Investigative Committee has created a working group for detecting fake information about the coronavirus situation in the country, spread online, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has created a working group for detecting fake information about the coronavirus situation in the country, spread online, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday.

"Under the decision of the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, a working group has been created for preventing the spread of fake information about the situation with the coronavirus infection in Russia," Petrenko told reporters.

The working group is set to look for fake information on Russia's number of infected people and other fakes, triggering panic, on the internet, including in messengers.

"A criminal assessment will be given to such facts, in compliance with the current legislation," Petrenko added.