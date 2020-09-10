Russian Investigative Committee to Launch Department to Probe Falsification of History

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian Investigative Department is setting up a department to investigate crimes of justifying Nazism or falsifying history.

According to the committee's website, the department will also look for people who committed crimes during the World War II.