UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee To Launch Department To Probe Falsification Of History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Russian Investigative Committee to Launch Department to Probe Falsification of History

The Russian Investigative Department is setting up a department to investigate crimes of justifying Nazism or falsifying history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian Investigative Department is setting up a department to investigate crimes of justifying Nazism or falsifying history.

According to the committee's website, the department will also look for people who committed crimes during the World War II.

Related Topics

Russia World War

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

1 hour ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

1 hour ago

Administrator KP MTRA appointed

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions 4 Russia-Linked Individuals Over Alle ..

2 minutes ago

Mola Bux Chandio presents cheque of annual grant t ..

2 minutes ago

HCCI's 12 governing body members elected unopposed ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.