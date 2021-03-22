UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigative Committee Uses DNA To Identify WWII Victims - Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:30 AM

Russian Investigative Committee Uses DNA to Identify WWII Victims - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee uses a plethora of methods: from DNA to archived materials, to identify victims of World War II and find those responsible for killing them, the head of the committee, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

"To investigate genocide cases, we use various capabilities ” expert ones, above all. Medical examination of the remains helps determine gender, age, the exact cause of death. Forensic examination determines how traumas were received. There are ballistic studies and even art history studies, which help find out if the discovered objects have certain value.

DNA examination helps answer many questions that are important to the investigators," Bastrykin said.

Science and expert review are not the only options available to investigators.

"We talk to witnesses of those gloomy days ” concentration camp survivors, who share what they remember with investigators, which is now extremely important as proof for criminal investigations," Bastrykin said.

Investigators are also combing through archived materials and consulting with historians. Russia is working with other countries on these investigations, Bastrykin told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Criminals World War All From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry targets 40 per cent efficiency in energy ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

10 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAEâ€™s heritage: Major Gen ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

12 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.