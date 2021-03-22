Russian Investigative Committee Uses DNA to Identify WWII Victims - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee uses a plethora of methods: from DNA to archived materials, to identify victims of World War II and find those responsible for killing them, the head of the committee, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

"To investigate genocide cases, we use various capabilities ” expert ones, above all. Medical examination of the remains helps determine gender, age, the exact cause of death. Forensic examination determines how traumas were received. There are ballistic studies and even art history studies, which help find out if the discovered objects have certain value.

DNA examination helps answer many questions that are important to the investigators," Bastrykin said.

Science and expert review are not the only options available to investigators.

"We talk to witnesses of those gloomy days ” concentration camp survivors, who share what they remember with investigators, which is now extremely important as proof for criminal investigations," Bastrykin said.

Investigators are also combing through archived materials and consulting with historians. Russia is working with other countries on these investigations, Bastrykin told Sputnik.