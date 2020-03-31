Russian Investigators Accuse Mejlis Chairman of Staging Mass Unrest in Crimea in 2014

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Indictments of organizing mass unrest in Crimea in 2014 have been brought against the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People (extremist organization banned in Russia), Refat Chubarov, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

"Refat Chubarov, the chairman of the Mejlis extremist organization, has been involved as a defendant by investigators. He is accused of organizing mass riots, accompanied by violence, and of making public calls, through media, for actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The committee has established that Chubarov tasked his deputy, Akhtem Chiygoz, with staging mass riots near the building of the State Council in Simferopol on February 25, 2014. Chiygoz was sentenced to eight years in prison back in September 2017.

The committee has also established that Chubarov called, in the spring of 2015, while aired by a Ukrainian broadcaster, for extremist activities against Russia's interests and for merging Crimea, which rejoined Russia in 2014 as a result of a democratic referendum, into Ukraine.