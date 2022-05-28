UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigators Arrive In Kherson To Probe Into Cases Of Torture, Shelling By Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian investigators arrived in Kherson to probe into alleged cases of torture and shelling of the region with Tochka-U missiles carried out by Ukrainian militants, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"A group of Russian investigators has arrived and launched investigation into the cases of torture by Ukrainian militants when the region was under the control of the Kiev regime, as well as the shelling of the region by nationalists with Tochka-U missiles.

The investigative authorities are now working," Stremousov said.

During its military operation in Ukraine, Russia captured the entire Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Region and established military-civilian administrations there. Russian tv channels and radio stations began broadcasting there, the Russian ruble was proclaimed as Currency used alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia, and attempts are being made to restore trade ties with Crimea.

