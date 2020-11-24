UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Ask Court To Extend Detention Of Ex-Governor Furgal Until March

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Investigators have argued that former governor of the Khabarovsk region in the Russian Far East, Sergey Fyrgal, who is suspected of ordering a killing of a business competitor, should remain in pre-trial detention until March, the court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The investigators are requesting that [the ex-governor] be remanded in custody until March 9, 2021,"Irina Sofinskaya said.

The court will consider this request on Wednesday, the spokeswoman added.

The detention and case of the former governor drew public and media attention. Furgal has refused to plead guilty and there have been several unauthorized rallies in his support in the city of Khabarovsk.

