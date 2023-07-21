Open Menu

Russian Investigators Ask To Arrest Strelkov Accused Of Making Calls For Extremism - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Russian Investigators Ask to Arrest Strelkov Accused of Making Calls for Extremism - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The investigators have asked to arrest former Defense Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (Girkin), the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

"The court received a petition to select a measure of restraint in the form of detention," the court said.

Strelkov is accused of making public calls to conduct extremist activities online, the court added.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the court refused to consider the request for arrest behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Moscow Donetsk Court

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

21 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

3 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

3 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

3 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World