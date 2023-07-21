Russian Investigators Ask to Arrest Strelkov Accused of Making Calls for Extremism - Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The investigators have asked to arrest former Defense Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (Girkin), the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

"The court received a petition to select a measure of restraint in the form of detention," the court said.

Strelkov is accused of making public calls to conduct extremist activities online, the court added.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the court refused to consider the request for arrest behind closed doors.