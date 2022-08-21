MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Russian investigators believe that a deadly car accident involving Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, was ordered and planned in advance, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"Based on the already obtained information, the investigation believes that the crime was planned in advance and is custom-made," a statement read.

The investigation has established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car, on the driver's side, according to the statement.

At present, investigators continue to inspect the scene of the accident. The burned car, which was subsequently evacuated to a specialized parking, has been examined with the participation of an explosives specialist.

Investigators have seized a video recording from the car's registrar. The security services were ordered to identify those involved and witnesses.

In addition, expert examinations are being appointed, including biological, genetic, physical, chemical and explosive forensic examinations.

Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has instructed the relevant authorities to transfer the criminal case on the murder of Dugina to the Main Investigation Department for a further comprehensive and objective investigation.