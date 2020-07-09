Russian Investigators Bring Assassination Charges Against Far Eastern Governor Furgal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has brought in charges of organizing murders and conducting an assassination attempt to the governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, Sergey Furgal, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

"Furgal was questioned as the accused party," Petrenko added.

The governor was detained earlier in the day as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against business people in Khabarovsk Territory and Amur region in 2004-2005.