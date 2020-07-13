Russian Investigators Bring High Treason Charges Against Roscosmos Aide Safronov - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian investigators have brought high treason charges against Ivan Safronov, a former defense journalist and currently an adviser to Russian space agency Roscosmos chief, lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik on Monday, adding that Safronov keeps denying his guilt.

"Charges have been brought against Ivan. He has not admitted guilt ... Ivan does not understand the charges. It is unclear who recruited Ivan, according to the investigators, what information he handed over, to whom, how and when," Pavlov said.

Safronov was detained on high treason suspicions on July 7 and placed in custody until September 6 on the same day. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, Safronov is suspected of handing classified information about Russia's defense sector to a special service of a NATO country. Safronov's legal defense has said that he is suspected of passing information about Russia's arms deliveries to Africa to Czech special services, with the United States claimed to be the end recipient of the information.