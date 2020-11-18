UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Charge In Absentia 4 Terrorists Over Death Of Russian Pilot In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Russian Investigators Charge in Absentia 4 Terrorists Over Death of Russian Pilot in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee charged in absentia four terrorists with involvement in the murder of Russian pilot Roman Filipov in Syria, the spokeswoman for the investigative committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday.

The four militants in question were members of Jebhat an-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia), which was later renamed to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

"An international warrant has been issued for the accused," Petrenko said.

