Russian Investigators Charge Man In Tatarstan With 26 Murders Of Elderly Women

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russian Investigators Charge Man in Tatarstan With 26 Murders of Elderly Women

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian investigators have charged Radik Tagirov, who was detained in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, with murders of 26 women, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Petrenko said the man had been detained on suspicion of killing numerous women in 2011 and 2012. Forensics experts looked through thousands of DNA samples and came to the conclusion that one person had committed several murders.

Tagirov told the police he had committed his first murder because he was hungry and sleeping rough at the time.

He admitted that he could have just robbed his victims without killing them.

"But for some reason, this is not what I did. I can't explain," Tagirov said.

The man told the police he had lost count of his victims and learned of their number "from the news."

A neighbor of Tagirov's parents told Sputnik that the 38-year-old would only visit his family occasionally lately, but he grew up as an ordinary boy, "never hurt anyone." His parents and neighbors were shocked by the news, the woman said.

