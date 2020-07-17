(@FahadShabbir)

The investigation has irrefutable evidence of involvement of Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal in the organization of two murders and one attempt, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The investigation has irrefutable evidence of involvement of Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal in the organization of two murders and one attempt, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Thursday.

"Already at this stage, the investigation has irrefutable evidence of Sergey Furgal's involvement in the organization of the murders of entrepreneurs Yevgeny Zorya and Oleg Bulatov, as well as the attempt on Alexander Smolsky. These crimes were committed in the Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region in 2004-2005," she said.