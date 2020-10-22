UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Close Terrorism Probe Against Berlin Murder Victim From Georgia

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:54 PM

The Russian Investigative Committee closed a terrorism criminal probe into a Georgian national, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who was shot dead in Berlin last year, according to an official response to a Sputnik inquiry

The investigators confirmed that the probe into Khangoshvili's participation in a 2004 attack on law enforcement members in southern Russia was "closed due to his death."

More than 300 militants took part in the 2004 attack, which result in about a hundred of dead military, police and civilians, and still more injured.

Khangshvili was shot in the Tiergarten park in Berlin. A hearing on the case began earlier in October. German investigators believe that the suspect, a Russian national, was tasked with killing Khangoshvili by the "Russian government agencies."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow discussed extradition of Khangoshvili with Berlin informally, but the request was refused.

