Russian Investigators Conduct Operations In 3 Russian Regions Over Links To Kerch Case

Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Investigators Conduct Operations in 3 Russian Regions Over Links to Kerch Case

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Russian investigators are conducting operations in three regions of Russia based on testimony of two teenagers, accused of preparing terror attacks in the Crimean city of Kerch, the Investigative Committee's department for Crimea said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a district court of the Crimean capital city of Simferopol has ordered that two teenagers apprehended while plotting terrorist attacks be arrested until April 18.

"During the questioning, [we] obtained valuable information from the teenagers about the investigation. Currently, as part of the criminal investigation, operations are being conducted in three regions of the country where teenagers were contacting people with an aim to persuade them to commit unlawful actions, among other things," the department's press office said.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service, Kerch-native teens were planning terrorist attacks in two educational facilities. They managed to create explosive devices and even tested them on pets. Criminal cases were launched against the teenagers, born in 2004 and 2003.

The Russian Federal Security Service has said that one of the teenagers has already come in sight of special services after praising in social media the Kerch Polytechnic College massacre, in which 20 people were killed in October 2018. Despite having received a verbal warning from the police, the teenager has later joined a neo-Nazi group.

