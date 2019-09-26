UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Drop Charges Against Suspected Riot Participant Minyailo - Lawyer

Investigators dropped charges against Alexey Minyailo, who had previously been charged in the case of riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27 in central Moscow, his lawyer Aslan Gamazov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Investigators dropped charges against Alexey Minyailo, who had previously been charged in the case of riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27 in central Moscow, his lawyer Aslan Gamazov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The case was closed due to the absence of elements of a crime, this is a rehabilitating circumstance," the lawyer said.

