Russian Investigators Drop Charges Against Suspected Riot Participant Minyailo - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Investigators dropped charges against Alexey Minyailo, who had previously been charged in the case of riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27 in central Moscow , his lawyer Aslan Gamazov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The case was closed due to the absence of elements of a crime, this is a rehabilitating circumstance," the lawyer said.