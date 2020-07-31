UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Extract Bodies Of Victims Killed By Fascists Near Stalingrad In WWII

Russian Investigators Extract Bodies of Victims Killed by Fascists Near Stalingrad in WWII

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday that it had started extracting the remains of victims killed by fascists near Stalingrad (now Volgograd) during the World War II, as part of the probe into genocide, and had already questioned witnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday that it had started extracting the remains of victims killed by fascists near Stalingrad (now Volgograd) during the World War II, as part of the probe into genocide, and had already questioned witnesses.

"We have been engaged in thorough preparations, first of all consisting in searches for the mass grave sites of Stalingrad residents and refugees who died at the hands of German fascist invaders.

Investigators have found direct witnesses of the terrible atrocities. They have already been questioned as part of the criminal probe ... The remains of the bodies of 13 victims, including children and babies, have already been extracted," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The visual inspection of the extracted bodies leaves no doubt that the death was criminal in nature, the committee added.

"This is, first of all, evidenced by gunshot wounds," the statement read.

