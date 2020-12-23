UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators File Case Over Desecration Of Soviet Army Monument In Lithuania

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russian Investigators File Case Over Desecration of Soviet Army Monument in Lithuania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the desecration of a monument to Soviet warriors in Lithuania's city of Obeliai, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On December 9, the committee initiated a probe into the reports of the desecration of a monument to Soviet warriors in the northeastern Lithuanian city. According to the committee, the perpetrators spilled red paint and sprayed images of swastikas over the monument in late November.

"The Main Investigations Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, in accordance with the results of the pre-investigation probe, has filed a criminal case over ... 'public desecration of the symbols of Russia's military glory'," Petrenko said.

The spokeswoman added that the desecrated monument commemorated the memory of 86 servicemen of the 166th Rifle Division who were killed during the liberation of Lithuania from the Nazis by the Soviet Red Army and were buried near the monument.

"Such actions are the manifestation of disrespect to the symbols of Russia's military glory as the legal successor of the USSR ... With the defined cynical actions, the perpetrators have demonstrated their disrespect for the common memory and history of the Soviet peoples' fight against fascism," Petrenko said.

Over 280,000 Soviet soldiers were killed during the Baltic Offensive operation that was carried out from September 14 - November 24, 1944 and resulted in the liberation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from the Nazi occupiers.

Related Topics

Army Russia Estonia Lithuania Latvia September November December Criminals From

Recent Stories

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

3 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

8 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

16 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.