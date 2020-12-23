Russian Investigators File Case Over Desecration of Soviet Army Monument in Lithuania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the desecration of a monument to Soviet warriors in Lithuania's city of Obeliai, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On December 9, the committee initiated a probe into the reports of the desecration of a monument to Soviet warriors in the northeastern Lithuanian city. According to the committee, the perpetrators spilled red paint and sprayed images of swastikas over the monument in late November.

"The Main Investigations Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, in accordance with the results of the pre-investigation probe, has filed a criminal case over ... 'public desecration of the symbols of Russia's military glory'," Petrenko said.

The spokeswoman added that the desecrated monument commemorated the memory of 86 servicemen of the 166th Rifle Division who were killed during the liberation of Lithuania from the Nazis by the Soviet Red Army and were buried near the monument.

"Such actions are the manifestation of disrespect to the symbols of Russia's military glory as the legal successor of the USSR ... With the defined cynical actions, the perpetrators have demonstrated their disrespect for the common memory and history of the Soviet peoples' fight against fascism," Petrenko said.

Over 280,000 Soviet soldiers were killed during the Baltic Offensive operation that was carried out from September 14 - November 24, 1944 and resulted in the liberation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from the Nazi occupiers.