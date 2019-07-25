UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Grill Opposition In Vote Crackdown

Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:12 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian investigators summoned a number of opposition politicians for questioning Thursday after the authorities staged nighttime raids and jailed top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days.

The crackdown was launched as opposition politicians fight to get on the ballot for a Moscow parliament election in September amid falling approval ratings for President Vladimir Putin.

The arrests and raids followed a weekend rally in Moscow, the largest such demonstration in years, as anger grows over the refusal by the election authorities to allow popular opposition candidates to take part in the poll.

Navalny and other anti-Kremlin politicians threatened to stage an even bigger rally on July 27, near the Moscow mayor's office, unless opposition candidates are registered.

The opposition said the crackdown was aimed at thwarting those plans, after police first arrested Navalny on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, police raided the homes of several opposition politicians and would-be candidates including Dmitry Gudkov and Ivan Zhdanov.

The nighttime raids were linked to a new criminal case into obstructing the work of election officials after Navalny's allies and ordinary Muscovites staged a series of pickets and rallies outside the offices of the Moscow election commission and elsewhere in recent days.

Investigators said the protests involved "threats to use violence against members of the electoral commissions" -- an offence that risks up to five years in prison.

On Thursday, more politicians including Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol were told to appear for questioning.

A coordinator from Navalny's Moscow headquarters, Oleg Stepanov, was also jailed for eight days on Wednesday.

