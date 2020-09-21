UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Have Navalny's Clothes, Not Doctors In Omsk - Health Authorities

Mon 21st September 2020

Russian Investigators Have Navalny's Clothes, Not Doctors in Omsk - Health Authorities

Russian investigators are currently in possession of clothes belonging to Alexey Navalny, not doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk who provided treatment after the opposition blogger fell ill in late August, a representative of the Omsk branch of the Russian Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian investigators are currently in possession of clothes belonging to Alexey Navalny, not doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk who provided treatment after the opposition blogger fell ill in late August, a representative of the Omsk branch of the Russian Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Navalny wrote on his personal blog that he was demanding the return of his clothes that were taken on the day he fell ill while on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. The blogger said that the clothes were a vital piece of evidence, asking for them to be sent in a plastic bag to him.

"Alexey Navalny's clothes are not in the hospital. They were taken by investigators. This question should be directed to them," the representative said.

After falling ill, Russian doctors in Omsk provided immediate medical care to the politician, but he was later transported to Germany for treatment. The German government later said that samples taken from Navalny showed that he was poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

Medical professionals in Omsk have said that no traces of a poisonous substance were found during tests conducted on the blogger in Russia.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is continuing to investigate the incident surrounding Navalny's illness. The Russian authorities have attempted to cooperate with their counterparts in Berlin, although Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik on Friday that the German authorities had rejected these approaches.

