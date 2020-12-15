UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Have Proof That Safronov Was Paid To Leak Secrets Abroad - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russian Investigators Have Proof That Safronov Was Paid to Leak Secrets Abroad - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian investigators have proof that Ivan Safronov, an aide to the head of state space agency Roscomos and a former military journalist, was paid for leaking classified information to a foreign special service, a source familiar with materials of the criminal case told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Investigators have proof that the defendant has received monetary reward for providing to a foreign special service secret information, which has not been published either in print or online before," the source said.

According to the source, Safronov has "most likely understood that he has committed a crime."

"He has discussed the possibility to have a plea bargain with the investigator and relatives already several times," the source added.

However, lawyers keep "persistently dissuading" Safronov from taking this step, as in this case both he and his relatives "would be persecuted throughout their lives," the source added.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Criminals From

Recent Stories

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

21 seconds ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

28 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahraini King on Nati ..

31 minutes ago

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz’s to be appointed as NDMA Ch ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.