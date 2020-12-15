Russian Investigators Have Proof That Safronov Was Paid to Leak Secrets Abroad - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian investigators have proof that Ivan Safronov, an aide to the head of state space agency Roscomos and a former military journalist, was paid for leaking classified information to a foreign special service, a source familiar with materials of the criminal case told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Investigators have proof that the defendant has received monetary reward for providing to a foreign special service secret information, which has not been published either in print or online before," the source said.

According to the source, Safronov has "most likely understood that he has committed a crime."

"He has discussed the possibility to have a plea bargain with the investigator and relatives already several times," the source added.

However, lawyers keep "persistently dissuading" Safronov from taking this step, as in this case both he and his relatives "would be persecuted throughout their lives," the source added.